Police vans race to Lancaster street in search for missing hospital patient

Police closed off a Lancaster city centre street on Wednesday afternoon while looking for a missing hospital patient.

By Gayle Rouncivell
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Passers-by spotted several police vehicles parked up in Fenton Street, and it is understood the road was also closed off.

Police said they had been helping to look for a patient who had left the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, after hospital staff raised the alarm due to a concern for the patient's safety.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 4.45pm to a report of a concern for safety at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary. A patient had left the hospital and was located safely in Fenton Street at 5.03pm."

Police were called to Fenton Street in Lancaster on Wednesday afternoon.
