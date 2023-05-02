Curtis Anderson has joined Markland Hill Wealth as a trainee Independent Financial Adviser, at its base in the city.

The 22-year-old won the FIFA Under 17s World Cup in 2017. He saved a penalty and then converted his own as England defeated Japan in a penalty shoot-out to reach the quarter-finals, and he played in the final as England defeated Spain to lift the trophy.

The same year, Anderson was a squad member for the England under-17 team who finished runners up at the 2017 UEFA European Under-17 Championship.

Curtis Anderson at the FIFA Under 17s World Cup in 2017.

Curtis was playing for Manchester City youth side when he won the World Cup.

He made 21 appearances for Lancaster City in 2022/23 but in March, he joined Northern Premier League Division One West side, Bootle, on a free transfer.

Having worked in financial services for the last year, Curtis will complete his financial training in the Lancaster office of Markland Hill Wealth.

Curtis Anderson.

Curtis said: “Having lived through the experience of being a professional footballer without the support of financial professionals around me, I’ve made it my mission to be that trusted partner for sports professionals dealing with the challenges of financial management in this modern era.”

