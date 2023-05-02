The Lancashire County Council Highways team has put the closure order in place between May 2 and June 13.

Due to 'carriage resurfacing works and surface dressing treatments', Barley Cop Lane will be closed daily from 8am until 8pm between its junctions with the A6 at Slyne Road and Folly Lane.

Noel Road will also be closed during the same time beriod from its junction with Barley Cop Lane to its junction with Torrisholme Road.

Barley Cop Lane will be closed daily from 8am until 8pm between its junctions with the A6 at Slyne Road and Folly Lane. Photo: Google Street View

Motorists are advised to follow a diversion via Barley Cop Lane – Owen Road – Torrisholme Road and Barley Cop

Lane and vice versa, or Barley Cop Lane – Slyne Road – Torrisholme Road and vice versa to avoid Noel Road.

