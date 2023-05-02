News you can trust since 1837
Busy Lancaster road closes for six weeks

A busy Lancaster road has closed for six weeks from today, Tuesday, for resurfacing work to be carried out.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:06 BST

The Lancashire County Council Highways team has put the closure order in place between May 2 and June 13.

Due to 'carriage resurfacing works and surface dressing treatments', Barley Cop Lane will be closed daily from 8am until 8pm between its junctions with the A6 at Slyne Road and Folly Lane.

Noel Road will also be closed during the same time beriod from its junction with Barley Cop Lane to its junction with Torrisholme Road.

Barley Cop Lane will be closed daily from 8am until 8pm between its junctions with the A6 at Slyne Road and Folly Lane. Photo: Google Street ViewBarley Cop Lane will be closed daily from 8am until 8pm between its junctions with the A6 at Slyne Road and Folly Lane. Photo: Google Street View
Motorists are advised to follow a diversion via Barley Cop Lane – Owen Road – Torrisholme Road and Barley Cop

Lane and vice versa, or Barley Cop Lane – Slyne Road – Torrisholme Road and vice versa to avoid Noel Road.

Parking restrictions are also in place for resiodents and other road users along the stretch of road.

