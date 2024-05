They feature a selection of footballing teams of yesteryear as well as a cricket presentation from the 1970s.

We hope you enjoy looking at them and that they bring back some great sporting memories.

In case you missed it: Teams of yesteryear who played in the North Lancs football league which ceases at the end of the season

1 . Teams of the past Cricket presentation at Warton Grange in the 1970s. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3 . Teams of the past Bare Lane United 1930s. Photo: Submit Photo Sales