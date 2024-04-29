Teams of yesteryear who played in the North Lancs football league which ceases at the end of the season

As the 2023-24 football season closes, it will also herald the end of a sporting era in the Lancaster district.
By Debbie Butler
Published 29th Apr 2024, 16:24 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 16:34 BST

Many will bemoan the loss of the North Lancashire and District Football League, with Lancaster Guardian Football Historian, Terry Ainsworth, amongst them.

"The demise of the North Lancashire and District Football League is a terrible loss to players like me whose whole life focused on football every Saturday, training Tuesday and Thursday," said Terry.

“A very sad day for me and a host of friends who literally played many sports but football was the backbone of our lives.”

Terry has kindly shared with us a selection of pictures from his vast collection of teams who played in the North Lancashire and District Football League through the years.

Hest Bank circa 1970s. Back row: Dave Campbell, John Norfolk, Clive Moorby, Peter Parker, Chris Knowles, Dave Heaton, Steve Long. Front row: Ian Campbell, Martin Lumb, Mick Heaton, Nick Askew, Mike Shepherd.

Hest Bank circa 1970s. Back row: Dave Campbell, John Norfolk, Clive Moorby, Peter Parker, Chris Knowles, Dave Heaton, Steve Long. Front row: Ian Campbell, Martin Lumb, Mick Heaton, Nick Askew, Mike Shepherd. Photo: Submit

Bowerham FC 1933-34.

Bowerham FC 1933-34. Photo: Submit

Bolton-le-Sands 1956-57, April 1957, Giant Axe. Back row from left: Norman Wilson, R Brown, Cecil Foxcroft, B Rotherham, Geoff ?, ??, Alan Shaw. Front row from left: Fred Cavell, Alan Winner, ??, Henry McGaffigan, ??.

Bolton-le-Sands 1956-57, April 1957, Giant Axe. Back row from left: Norman Wilson, R Brown, Cecil Foxcroft, B Rotherham, Geoff ?, ??, Alan Shaw. Front row from left: Fred Cavell, Alan Winner, ??, Henry McGaffigan, ??. Photo: Submit

Burton-in-Lonsdale 1948-49.

Burton-in-Lonsdale 1948-49. Photo: Submit

