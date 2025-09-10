Flood alerts issued for parts of Lancaster and Morecambe

Flood alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency for three areas in the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

Flood alert in force for Lune estuary south west of Lancaster – flooding is possible for Aldcliffe Marsh, Heaton Marsh, Marsh, Greyhound Bridge, Skerton Bridge, Newton, Overton, Middleton, Glasson, Conder Green, Conder Bridge and Thurnham Moss.

The Environment Agency said: “We do not expect the next high tide around 1.45am today (10/09/2025) to reach Flood Alert level, but the high tide at 2.01am on 11/09/2025 will.

“High tides overnight may lead to flooding.

“Flooding is possible around the high tide tonight at 2.01am on 11/09/2025 with high water levels two hours either side.”

Flood alert in force for Coast at North Morecambe Bay – flooding is possible from Roosebeck to Carnforth including low lying areas around Ulverston, Greenodd, Haverthwaite, Flookburgh, Grange-over-Sands, Levens, Milnthorpe, Sandside, Arnside and Silverdale.

The Environment Agency said: “The high tide this afternoon, Wednesday September 10, is one in a sequence of high spring tides. Flooding to low level land and roads is possible between 10am and 2pm with the tide peaking at approximately noon.

“The high tide this evening will be the highest in this sequence of high tides. No property flooding is currently forecast.

“Areas most at risk are within the Sandside and Arnside areas of North Morecambe Bay.

“Please avoid driving through flood water and do not put yourself or others at risk.”

Flood alert in force for Coast from Heysham to Cockerham – flooding is possible for Sandylands, Middleton, Sunderland, Bank Houses, Hillam, Sand Side and Cockerham Moss.

The Environment Agency said: “We do not expect the next high tide at around 1.45pm today (10/09/2025) to reach Flood Alert level, but the high tide at 2.01am (11/09/2025) will.

“High tides overnight may lead to flooding.

“Flooding is possible around the high tide at 2.01am (11/09/2025) with high water levels two hours either side.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and liaising with emergency services and local authorities.

“Be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.

“Stay away from floodwater - it contains hidden dangers such as open manhole covers, sewage and chemicals.”