Five Michelin-starred chefs are preparing to cook up a storm in aid of a Lancaster cancer charity.

A 5* Evening for CancerCare will see each of the chefs serve up one of five courses in aid of the charity, on November 19 at Kendal College.

The chefs, all from the Lake District, are Paul Leonard of Forest Side, Grasmere, Richard Swale from Allium at Askham Hall, Penrith, Ben Queen-Fryer of The Dog & Gun, Skelton, Ryan Blackburn of The Old Stamp House, Ambleside and Kevin Tickle of Heft, Newton in Cartmel.

As dinner is served by the staff and students of Kendal College’s Culinary Department, guests will be able to savour five courses made up of dishes created using the finest locally sourced produce generously provided by local businesses.

Proceedings will kick off from 6.30pm and will be hosted by Lorraine Stanton, a luminary of Cumbria’s hospitality scene for more than 40 years.

Meanwhile, in the kitchen, the five chefs are set to be ably assisted by world-renowned chef Steven Doherty.

"I’ve known Claire (Claire Mason from CancerCare) for a few years now and have always said to her that we’d be interested in seeing if we could pull together a fundraising dinner to help the charity,” said Ryan.

"The opportunity presented itself this year and so I got in touch with Paul, Kevin, Richard, Ben and Steven and went from there.

"Events of this sort take a huge amount of organisation and require the goodwill of lots of people to get them off the ground which is why we’re all grateful to the suppliers, the teaching staff and students at Kendal, and the many other people who have generously given their time to support what we are all trying to do.”

Claire said: “CancerCare is overwhelmed by the support we have received from the chefs, Steven, Lorraine, Kendal College, and the other local businesses who are donating wine, ingredients or auction prizes.

"We’re so excited to bring this evening to Kendal for the first time and it’s set to be the most fantastic evening celebrating local produce, the talent of our local chefs and of course, raising the money that enables us to help so many people every year.”

What’s on the menu?

Snacks – Belly of Herdwick with Whipped Sheep’s Curd and Black Garlic, alongside Lightly Cured Mackerel With Seaweed Custard and Aged Oscietra.

Starter – Cooked, Picked and Raw Vegetables from Askham Hall Gardens, served with Thornby Moor Dairy Soft Cheese and Roasted Duck Bone Vinaigrette.

Fish course – Whole Maryport Dover Sole with Capers, Sultanas, Curry Sauce and Triple Cooked Chips.

Main course – Cumbrian Venison Loin with Celeriac and Onion and Truffle Jus.

Dessert – When Daisy Met Bramble, containing Mugwort Fudge, Mugwort Fudge Ice Cream, Blackberry Powder and Puree finished with Sourdough Biscuit Crunch.

About CancerCare

CancerCare operates four centres across North Lancashire and South Cumbria including in Lancaster, Morecambe, Kendal and Barrow.

The charity strives to deliver better outcomes for individuals and families affected by cancer, life-shortening illness, or sudden and unexpected bereavement.

Tickets for A 5* Evening for CancerCare are priced at £150 per person, which includes a welcome glass of sparkling wine, and can be purchased at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/63534