A former professional boxer is packing a punch with a brand new gym in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomi Tatham is thrilled to announce the launch of TNT Elite, at Brockbank Avenue on the Quay, after an injury sadly put paid to his boxing career.

Tomi achieved a #4 rating in the UK as a light heavyweight and says boxing was his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he was forced to retire due to the injury which shattered his dreams at the MEN Arena, in Manchester, fighting for what should have been the British title eliminator.

Owner Tomi Tatham and Danni Riley, TNT Elite Manager, at the new Lancaster gym.

Once he’d got over such a massive blow, Tomi though picked himself up and set off on the path to fulfilling his new dream of owning a public gym.

"I've never been one to stay down for long so I put all my efforts into building TNT Fitness, building a gym but I didn’t want a generic gym,” said Tomi.

"I wanted a facility that everyone felt comfortable in, a facility that no matter what mood you entered in you left with a smile.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new TNT Fitness gym in Lancaster with cutting edge equipment.

Tomi – who already runs a TNT Fitness gym at Bridge Mill, Cowan Bridge, Carnforth – has fitted out his new Lancaster gym with state-of-the-art equipment from Primal and boasts a highly qualified team of personal trainers.

Its goal is to provide a top-tier training environment that caters to all fitness levels.

The range of fitness equipment includes cutting edge machines, free weights and functional fitness areas designed to support all aspects of strength training, conditioning and endurance.

Whether focusing on building muscle, improving performance or boosting general fitness, TNT Elite says it is equipped to meet those needs. Membership numbers are also limited to ensure a quality training experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomi said: “At the heart of TNT Elite’s offering is its team of professional, dedicated personal trainers.

"Whether a complete beginner or an experienced athlete, TNT Elite’s trainers develop customised plans tailored to specific goals, helping clients push past limits and achieve lasting results.”

TNT Elite offers flexible membership plans to accommodate various needs and goals, aimed at ensuring that everyone can find a programme that works for them.

With no group classes, the gym is ideal for those who prefer to train at their own pace, supported by expert coaching.

For more information, visit www.tnt-elite.co.uk or contact [email protected].