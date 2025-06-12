Find out what it’s like to live in sheltered housing and meet the Mayor at Carnforth open day

The public are invited to Bolton Lodge and Proctor House sheltered housing schemes in Carnforth for a free open day on June 19.

Bolton Lodge and Proctor House, two adjacent sheltered housing schemes for older people in Carnforth operated by the not-for-profit Abbeyfield Living Society, will be holding a free joint open day on Thursday June 19.

The open day, running from 2pm-4pm, will provide the opportunity for people from the local community to visit and learn more about the services the two houses provide for their residents.

Denis Horan, who manages both properties, said: “We would love people to come and see our newly redecorated buildings and beautiful grounds, and to meet some of our residents to find out first-hand what it’s like to live in a sheltered housing scheme.

An aerial view of Bolton Lodge and Proctor House.

“We want to give our residents the opportunity to take pride in their home – they are our best advocates and can paint a picture for our guests about the enjoyment they take from their lives here.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Mayor of Lancaster, Cllr Margaret Pattison, who will be attending the open day.

It will also feature live musical entertainment, an afternoon tea with delicious homemade cakes, and a raffle to raise money for the residents’ activity fund.

Bolton Lodge and Proctor House’s event will be held as part of Abbeyfield Week, an annual celebration that highlights the unique spirit of Abbeyfield Living Society (ALS) homes and the values that make them fantastic places to live and work.

ALS is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting older people through a network of sheltered housing schemes, care homes and independent living complexes across England.

With a foundation built on care, compassion and community, ALS offers welcoming environments designed to help older people remain connected and independent in later life. Each ALS community is uniquely tailored to its residents, providing access to communal dining areas, social spaces and a variety of organised activities, while also respecting the need for privacy and personal space.

Its goal is to support people in maintaining independence and choice, while offering the security of a safe and engaging environment. By fostering strong community ties and prioritising individual needs, ALS ensures that every resident has the opportunity to live life to the fullest.

If you would like to attend the Bolton Lodge and Proctor House open day, please email Denis at [email protected] or call him on 07867 075 043.

Street parking is advisable, but please let Denis know if you have mobility issues and require an on-site parking space to be reserved.