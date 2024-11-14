Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Controversial plans for a new housing development in Nether Kellet are set to be approved later this month, despite strong objections from residents.

Almost 200 residents have signed a petition against the development of up to 51 houses in Main Road and 123 letters of objection have been sent to Lancaster City Council which will discuss the proposal on November 25.

Nether Kellet Parish Council has also objected to the plan as has Kellet ward councillor, Sarah McGowan, local County Coun Phillippa Williamson and former MP for the area, David Morris.

However, planning officers are recommending that outline planning permission for the development be given the go-ahead with conditions including that 40 per cent of the housing should be affordable and that financial contributions be made towards a play area, young people’s facilities and improvements to the village playing field as well as provision of on site amenity green space.

The village of Nether Kellet.

NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board has also asked for a £33,178 contribution towards the extension of Carnforth’s Ash Trees Surgery to cope with the potential extra patients.

In 2021, Nether Kellet’s population was 738, an increase of 75 people in 10 years. There’s concern that a sudden potential influx of 200 people would have a significant impact on a small village and change its character.

The proposal by Oakmere Homes would see the demolition of an existing building on an elevated field designated as open countryside to the east of The Limeburners Arms. The properties would be built behind Springfield Gardens and Ash Meadow.

It is a plan which has been met with disgust by Jayne Crow who wrote to the city council on behalf of fellow residents.

Map of Nether Kellet showing the Main Road site of the proposed development.

“Nether Kellet does not have the amenities to support such an increase in its population and the newly proposed access to the site is simply nonsense,” she said.

“It would have a huge detrimental impact on village life – an increase in traffic, noise pollution and the significant risk of flood damage which the developers seem to care little about.

“The new proposal for access would impact on villagers accessing the church and would create traffic problems on a road which is often used as a cut through from the A6.”

Residents are also concerned that the development would be in a conservation area and on land protected by the national mineral safeguarding policy so approval for houses there could have national implications.

The land in question has previously been denied planning consent for this reason and residents see no reason why this situation has changed especially since nearby Dunald Mill Quarry has had an extension to its potential quarrying until 2034.

However, taking into consideration all of the objections, a report to the planning committee states: “The delivery of housing, and a 40% affordable housing provision, weighs strongly in favour of the proposal.

“Given the significant undersupply of housing within the district, it is considered that these benefits and the other benefits, do outweigh the harm caused through the impacts on the setting of the heritage assets and the location of the development within the open countryside. On this basis, it is recommended that planning permission should be granted.”