Fears that Lancaster could be in danger of being overwhelmed by student accommodation

As work continues on building more student accommodation in Lancaster city centre, concerns about oversupply are being expressed.

In the past five years, Lancaster City Council has approved 12 planning applications for new student accommodation in the city despite worries that many rooms could remain empty.

Among the purpose built student accommodation approved since 2019 is the development currently under construction on land between Caton and Bulk Roads which will include 388 studio flats.

According to details provided by a Freedom of Information request, other plans for student accommodation approved by the city council in the past five years include:

A drone's eye view of new student accommodation being built across from Caton Court which also provides student accommodation.

*The former filter house in Scotforth Road: 26 cluster flats

* Dalton Square: 24 studio flats and 4 apartments

* Wheatfield Street: 24 studios

* St Leonards Gate: 16 studios and 1 cluster flat

Work is under way in Brock Street to convert a former bed store into student accommodation.

* Dallas Road: 2 student houses in multiple occupation

* Brock Street: 19 studio flats and 4 cluster flats

* Former St George’s Works on the Quay: 35 studio apartments

* Former Britannia pub in Ullswater Road: 10 studios

An artist's impression of the completed student accommodation currently under construction on land between Caton and Bulk Roads which will include 388 studio flats.

Lancaster Civic Vision, a sub group of Lancaster Civic Society, have objected to some recent proposals: “While fully accepting the significant importance of Lancaster’s two universities and their students to the local economy, we believe that the city is in danger of becoming overwhelmed by this form of development, to such an extent that its character and ambience is being fundamentally altered.”

They added: “While the university of Lancaster has aspirations to grow its numbers, uncertainties about the impact of leaving the EU, the increasing trend for countries such as China to grow their own institutions, and the current problems of finance for UK students makes reliance on growth highly uncertain.”

The group claim that individual developers are unwilling to divulge any information about current occupation levels, citing ‘commercial confidentiality’. The Lancaster Guardian’s own enquiries have received no response.

However, the growth of Lancaster’s universities shows there is “undoubtedly a demand for additional student housing and private developers are reacting to these market forces,” according to Lancaster City Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for planning and placemaking, Coun Jean Parr.

At the Lancaster University campus, there are currently 6,700 bed spaces available to students and all this accommodation is said to be typically fully occupied.

“The council must take every application on its own merit and makes its decision in line with local and national planning policy. Many buildings that are being converted, or sites for new build, are those where there are few, alternative economically-viable solutions and without intervention they would continue to lie empty and potentially become derelict.

“Not only is this regenerating many brownfield (and derelict) sites for which there is very little other interest, it should help to return traditional housing stock back to the residential open market, providing much needed affordable accommodation for either rent or purchase.”

In recent years, Lancaster University’s total population has ranged between 15,500 and 16,500.

Lancaster University’s only city centre accommodation is Chancellor’s Wharf with 244 study bedrooms. On campus currently, 6,700 bed spaces are available to students and all this accommodation is said to be typically fully occupied.

There are just over 1,800 purpose built student accommodation bedspaces on a university-approved scheme although not all Lancaster student landlords register.

“We work closely with the city council and other partners to plan our student accommodation offer carefully and with respect for the needs of the city,” said a Lancaster University spokesperson.

“Despite some volatility in the student market in the UK and overseas in recent years, Lancaster University has remained a popular choice with students.

“Our Lancaster University owned student accommodation has typically been in demand and had high levels of occupancy.”

The University of Cumbria has 241 beds at its Lancaster campus, 223 of which have been occupied this year.