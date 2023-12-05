It’s time to celebrate at a Lancaster family business which has just marked its 70th anniversary.

Firth’s Jewellers – a third generation, family run business that has served generations of families over the years – celebrated its birthday with a party inviting customers old and new to join them with cake, prosecco and jewellery cleaning at the in-house workshop.

The Gage Street shops also ran a couple of competitions including an exciting diamond giveaway on Facebook where people guessed the credentials of the diamond.

Kirsty Lawson from Firth’s Jewellers said: “Staying in business for over 70 years has been both a challenge and a pleasure. As a family business we have spanned the generations and have used our collective 400 years’ experience to produce a simple jewellery experience that covers every aspect possible.

"We pride ourselves on serving customers throughout the UK. We specialise in remodelling jewellery, and taking customers’ old jewellery and turning it into something they will enjoy wearing for years to come.

"Our repair service is something we are also proud of, repairing and restoring jewellery in Lancaster’s only in house workshop. We also sell a wide range of pre-owned and new jewellery which is hand picked for its quality and value for money.

"In this fast moving world of internet and high pressure sales, we pride ourselves on providing an experience tailor made to each individual. We believe customer service starts as soon as you walk through our door and lasts a lifetime. This is why, just like Firth’s, our customer base also spans generations of families.

"Here’s hoping to be able to continue to provide an extensive jewellery service to Lancaster and the surrounding area for the next 70 years. Without the loyal following and the high level of trust we receive from our customers all the above would not be possible.”

Kirsty revealed the business is in the process of creating a Firth’s Jewellers website to try to recreate the same immersive experience online that they give in their two shops.

The business recently also achieved the honour of being given a square on the Lancaster edition of the Monopoly board game.