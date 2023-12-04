Facelift is complete for historic Lancaster coffee shop
The Music Room in Sun Square, which operates as a coffee shop run by Atkinsons, dates back to the 1730s.
The Grade II listed Georgian pavilion has had scaffolding across it for the last six months while restoration work was carried out by The Landmark Trust, one of Britain's leading building conservation charities which saves historic buildings in danger of being lost forever by sensitively restoring them and making them available for self-catering holidays.
But after months of skillful masonry renovation, the new-look Music Room has now been unveiled, and Atkinsons have shared a photo on social media of the spruced up venue.