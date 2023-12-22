It is nearly five months since Damian Jackson was found dead in his flat in Regent Street, Lancaster.

Damian, 50, was discovered on July 25 and a Home Office post-mortem found that he died as a result of multiple injuries.

A murder investigation was launched but despite extensive and detailed enquiries, no arrests have been made.

As the investigation continues, Damian’s family have spoken of their heartache and again appealed for anyone with information about his death, to contact officers.

Damian Jackson. Photo from Lancashire Police.

His family said: “Damian, our precious son and brother who was cruelly taken from us, is now laid to rest following a beautiful funeral service at Lancaster Priory Church.

"We would like to thank everyone who came to celebrate Damian's life and listen to our fond memories. Thank you also to everyone who has expressed condolences.

“No parent should outlive their offspring. And no family should endure what we have been through over the last five months, every day it hurts. Damian’s funeral gave us some comfort

but sadly no closure; our family is still in a world of grief and pain.

“We still have no answers. Someone out there knows the truth - and knows exactly what has happened to Damian. If you have any information, please contact the police.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Webb of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Incident Team, said: “Damian’s family have suffered major heartache over these last few months and as

Christmas approaches, we know that grief will be more acute.

“We continue to appeal for information and help from the public of Lancaster as we investigate his death.

“The last confirmed sighting of Damian was at 10.18am on Sunday July 23, at the Aldi store, Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster.

"We would urge anyone who saw or spoke to Mr Jackson before or after his trip to the supermarket to come forward.

“Damian was found dead at 11.04am on Tuesday, July 25.

“If anyone has information which they think can assist us, please contact police. ”