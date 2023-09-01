Lancaster murder: family of Damian Jackson make emotional plea for information

Damian Jackson. Photo from Lancashire Police.

In a tribute to Damian Jackson his family said: “Damian, our brother and son, outshone us all with his amazing intelligence and quick wit. He attended Lancaster Royal Grammar School, as well as Edinburgh and Lancaster universities and excelled in all his studies. His unique gift for mathematics was astonishing.”

“Damian’s friends from across Lancaster have already paid their own special tributes which mean so much to us. He was generous and kind. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He wouldn’t harm a fly.”

“And yet Damian has been cruelly taken from us.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you know anything at all about his murder, however small you may think it is, please step forward now and tell the police.”

“Damian, you have slipped into the next room and we will see you soon enough for a brew. Put the kettle on our kid. XX"

Just over a month ago Damian Jackson was found dead in his flat but despite a major homicide investigation no arrests have yet been made and police are once again appealing for help to find out what happened to him.

Damian, 50, was found dead in his address on Regent Street, Lancaster, on Tuesday, July 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Home Office post-mortem established that he died of multiple injuries.

Officers and staff from the Force Major Investigation Team have been conducting extensive and detailed enquiries, including scouring CCTV, carrying out house to house enquiries and conducting forensic enquiries.

The last confirmed sighting of Damian was at 10.18am on Sunday, July 23, at the Aldi store in Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster, and video footage of him leaving the shop has been released.

Police are still keen to pin down his last movements and if anyone saw Damian between Sunday July 23 and Tuesday July 25 and haven’t yet spoken to officers, they are asked to contact police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If anyone was driving in the Regent Street area of Lancaster between those dates and has dashcam footage, please get in touch.

Detective Inspector Steve Hallam, from FMIT, said: “In the month since Damian was found dead, we have been carrying out a thorough and detailed homicide investigation to try to find out what happened to him and to provide answers for his family.

“If you know anything at all please do get in touch, even if you think it’s not significant, it could be a key piece of the jigsaw.

“We are keeping his family regularly updated and our thoughts remain with them at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They obviously have questions about what happened to their son, and we want to be able to give them the answers they are so desperately seeking.

“We are really grateful to everyone who has come forward so far and we continue to appeal to them for their help.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 – quoting log 0535 of July 25, 2023.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.