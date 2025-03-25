Family and friends of man missing from Lancaster still looking for answers as they mark his 31st birthday

Family and friends of missing man Daniel Hives face another landmark day without him this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel, who went missing after a night out in Lancaster more than two years ago, turns 31 on Saturday March 29.

He was last seen on the evening of December 10 2022. He had left a property in City View, Sidings Close, close to the River Lune, and has not been spotted since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police have carried out investigations to find Daniel including an extensive search of the river and surrounding area as well as exploring all CCTV and dashcam footage opportunities and speaking to witnesses.

Daniel Hives.

The Lancashire Police Dogs unit, the Drone Team and the North West Underwater Search and Marine Unit were supported by Lancaster Area Search and Rescue, the National Police Air Service and search dogs from Lancashire Fire and Rescue in the search.

The Chorley-based Beneath the Surface underwater diving team, who help families search for missing loved ones using sonar technology and scuba diving skills, have also searched the Lune for Daniel on more than one occasion.

Marking Daniel's 30th birthday last year, his brother Robbie said: "Words can not describe how horrible and hard it is not to have you here with us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December, Daniel’s family and friends marked two years since he disappeared.

And weeks later it was their third festive season without him.

Daniel was last seen close to the River Lune in Lancaster. At the time he was wearing a blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black Nike trainers. He is 6ft, of slim build, with short brown hair.

Daniel has a young son and although originally from Coventry he had been most recently living in Preston. He also has links to Norwich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information about Daniel which could help police with his whereabouts should contact them on 101, quoting log 0250 of December 12, 2022.

You can also email [email protected] with the same log number.

In addition, you can email [email protected], an address set up by family and friends in the hope information about Daniel’s disappearance will be passed on to them.