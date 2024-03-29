Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Hives was last seen on the evening of 10 December 2022. He had left a property in City View, Sidings Close, close to the River Lune and has not been spotted since, Lancashire Police said.

"We all miss him so much and need answers," Robbie Hives told the BBC as he appealed for information.

"Please if you know anything that could help, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please contact police.

Daniel Hives.

"Please, anyone with information come forward."

The force told the BBC it has carried out an extremely thorough investigation to find Mr Hives and still had dedicated officers assigned to the investigation.

This has included an extensive search of the river and surrounding area as well as exploring all CCTV and dashcam footage opportunities and speaking to witnesses, it said.

The force added: "Despite these exhaustive efforts, we have not been able to locate Daniel at this time.

"We remain in contact with Daniel's family and they are being kept updated on everything that is being done to find him."

A message posted on the Join the Search for Daniel Hives Facebook group today (March 29) reads: “Dan, today's your 30th birthday and god it hurts that you're not here with us.

“Over a year of no word, no clue as to where you are or if you're okay. You should be with your friends, your family, your son.

“We won't stop until we have you back, Dan Hives.”

His brother Robbie also posted this message: “Happy 30th Daniel. I hope wherever you are, you’re still having a smashing day. Words can not describe how horrible and hard it is not to have you here with us.

“16 months of no word, no idea as to where you are. You should be with your family, friends and your son.

“We won't stop until we find you Daniel. We miss you more than words can describe and increase as the days go by.