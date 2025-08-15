Expect a night full of laughter, insight and unforgettable stories with Henry Cole at Lancaster Grand
Henry Cole, educated at Eton alongside Boris Johnson, has built a remarkable 32-year career in television.
Currently, he presents popular shows including The World’s Greatest Motorcycle Rides, The Motorbike Show, Shed and Buried, Find It, Fix It, Flog It, Drive It & Disorderly, and The Great British Treasure Hunt.
In this candid and entertaining evening, Steve Parrish will guide Henry through his varied life story, including his inspiring 30-year battle with heroin addiction.
Henry also has experience directing TV and film, notably working with Liz Hurley.
As the owner of HCA Entertainments, Henry has directed over 70 TV commercials, showcasing his diverse talents beyond presenting.
Expect a night full of laughter, insight, and unforgettable stories.
Tickets for the show at Lancaster Grand on Wednesday, October 22 at 7.30pm are available from https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or contact the Box Office on 01524 646495 (Monday-Saturday 10am-3pm).