Exclusive pictures as iconic Eighties band Johnny Hates Jazz perform in Lancaster

Johnny Hates Jazz shot to fame in the late 1980s with a string of global chart hits including Shattered Dreams, I Don’t Want To Be A Hero, Turn Back The Clock (featuring Kim Wilde), Heart Of Gold and Don’t Say It’s Love.
Yesterday evening, their audience at The Grand theatre in Lancaster was treated to a performance which included all their hits and more.
Photographer Joshua Brandwood was there to take these great photos of the band in action.
1 / 6
