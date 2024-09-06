Exclusive pictures as iconic Eighties band Johnny Hates Jazz perform in Lancaster

By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:21 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 12:36 BST
Eighties band Johnny Hates Jazz stopped off in Lancaster last night (September 5) as part of their first ever headline tour in 36 years.

Johnny Hates Jazz shot to fame in the late 1980s with a string of global chart hits including Shattered Dreams, I Don’t Want To Be A Hero, Turn Back The Clock (featuring Kim Wilde), Heart Of Gold and Don’t Say It’s Love.

Yesterday evening, their audience at The Grand theatre in Lancaster was treated to a performance which included all their hits and more.

Photographer Joshua Brandwood was there to take these great photos of the band in action.

-

1. Johnny Hates Jazz

- Photo: Joshua Brandwood

-

2. Johnny Hates Jazz

- Photo: Joshua Brandwood

-

3. Johnny Hates Jazz

- Photo: Joshua Brandwood

-

4. Johnny Hates Jazz

- Photo: Joshua Brandwood

