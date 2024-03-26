Exciting future for one of Lancaster's oldest pubs as new team takes the reins

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Staggered Inn has long been a popular haven for locals and visitors alike.

Now under the guidance of its new management team, Amy Grimes as General Manager and Lancaster BID Award-Winning Chef Of The Year 2019, Petra Onek as Kitchen Manager, the establishment is thrilled to unveil a whole host of changes.

A revamped menu draws inspiration from timeless classics and contemporary culinary trends, with a focus on quality and innovation. Whether you prefer the simplicity of a classic Margherita, aptly named The Queen, or the bold flavours of the McGee’s Spice Bag, which is a fusion of Irish-Chinese cuisine and a nod to the pub’s forefather, Fibber McGee, there should be something for all palates.

A new management team is breathing new life into The Staggered Inn in Lancaster.

The venue has also introduced the Bottomless Brunch. “It’s an indulgent experience perfect for leisurely times with friends and as a way to celebrate all things with joy,” said Petra.

"Endless cocktails, beer and the old classic, Hooch, flow responsibly as customers indulge in unlimited pizza, from The Big Smack to the Hot Maple Chicken, many of which can also be made vegetarian and vegan.”

In addition to the Bottomless Brunch, The Staggered Inn is also announcing the launch of Drag Queen Brunches. These twice-monthly, themed events are hosted by local Queen, Ms Joanna Bang, and combine sourdough pizzas with performances that celebrate diversity, inclusivity and self-expression.

But the excitement doesn't end there. The establishment is committed to keeping things fresh and dynamic by introducing different offers every day of the week that can be found on their social media, or organically on their A Boards, at the entrance on James Street.

Petra added: “Under the new stewardship, The Staggered Inn is committed to creating unforgettable experiences that captivate their guests.

"Whether it's a casual meal, a lively brunch or a night on the town, you can expect nothing less than a great time.”