Papa Johns in North Road has been listed as one of more than 40 “underperforming” branches across the country which are set to close from mid-May.

The closure decision follows a review launched at the start of the year which flagged “underperforming locations that are no longer financially viable”. A consultation process is under way.

It has not been confirmed how many members of staff will be affected. Previously, Papa Johns said that it had planned "strategic closures" to free up money for investment, but that 43 branches had now been identified.

Papa Johns in North Road, Lancaster.

Chris Phylactou, managing director at Papa Johns UK, said: “Our priority is our team members who will be fully supported throughout this process. Our goal is to work with impacted team members and attempt to find redeployment opportunities where available.

"We understand the impact this will have on our team members and are committed to supporting them during this time.”

Papa Johns said that it plans to increase investment in research and technology, as well as looking into the development of news types of sites beyond restaurants. This includes expanding into holiday parks as well as retail partners.

Mr Phylactou added: “While this is a difficult decision, closing these underperforming locations will give us the opportunity to invest back into the right locations with the right partners for long-term growth.

"We are focused on driving shared profitable growth across our UK restaurants by continuing to make improvements to our business to ensure that we are well positioned for the future.”

The full list of Papa Johns facing closure

Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Bebington, Merseyside

Bexhill, East Sussex

Billericay, Essex

Bromley, Greater London

Coulsdon, Greater London

Cricklewood, Greater London

Darlington, County Durham

Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Durham, County Durham

East Dulwich, Greater London

East Grinstead, West Sussex

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Hailsham, East Sussex

Harringay, Greater London

Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Hendon, Greater London

Horsham, West Sussex

Lancaster, Lancashire

Leeds Meanwood, West Yorkshire

Liverpool West Derby Road, Merseyside

Middlesbrough

Mottingham, Greater London

Northwood Hills, Greater London

Peacehaven, East Sussex

Peckham, Greater London

Penge, Greater London

Putney, Greater London

Redhill, Surrey

Rochdale, Greater Manchester

Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Ruislip, Greater London

Runcorn, Cheshire

Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire

Sittingbourne, Kent

Southport, Merseyside

St Helens, Merseyside

Stoke Newington, Greater London

Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Upminster, Greater London

Watford St Albans Road, Hertfordshire

Whitton, Greater London