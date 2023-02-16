Excitement grows with less than 12 hours to go for much-anticipated Morecambe lights festival

Preparations are now well under way on Morecambe promenade for the brand new event which will showcase a free light and art show along the seafront from tonight (February 16) until Saturday (February 18).

Baylight ’23 is open from 6 to 10pm for the three nights, stretching from the Midland Hotel to Lord Street roundabout.

On Friday (February 17), there will be a colourful parade from 5.30pm near the Clock Tower and then along the prom.

A Baylight '23 installation on Morecambe promenade on Thursday morning. Picture courtesy of Morecambe BID

More than 45 Morecambe businesses will also be open until 10pm or later providing hot drinks, refreshments, meals and even a bit of shopping during the festival.

Full list here of what's open

Food

Preparations are well under way for Baylight '23 in Morecambe. Picture courtesy of Morecambe BID

Aspect Bar & Bistro / 320 Marine Rd East, LA4 5AA (as a special Baylight’ 23 offer, Aspect Bar & Bistro will be providing food on the prom near the Sailing Club)

Black & Thai / 271 Marine Road Central, LA4 5BX

The Brasserie / 2 Queen Street, Morecambe, LA4 5EG

Brittlestar / 269 Marine Road Central, LA4 5BX (serving jacket potatoes to eat in/take away with coffees or hot chocolate)

Burger King / Market St, LA4 5DW

Don Luca Pizza / 1-3 Queen street, LA4 LA4 5EQ

The Eric Bartholomew / 10-18 Euston Rd, LA4 5DD

Honey Tree Chinese Restaurant / 293 Marine Rd Central, LA4 5BY

Johnny’s Sports Bar / 206 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BU

The King’s Arms / 248 Marine Rd E, LA4 4BJ

Lewis’s Cafe / 253 Marine Rd East, LA4 4BJ / Cake stall on the prom near the Clock Tower

Mia Italia / 4 Queen Street, LA4 5EG

The Midland Hotel / Marine Road West, LA4 4BU

Morecambe Bay Chowder / On the Promenade near the RNLI / Take Away

The Morecambe Hotel / 25 Lord St, LA4 5HX / offering 10% room discounts

No. 9 Restaurant / 9 Skipton St, LA4 4AR

The Pier Hotel / 284-285 Marine Rd Central, LA4 5BY

Saffron Indian Restaurant / 6 Skipton Street, LA4 4AR

The Station Promenade / Marine Rd West, LA4 4DB

Subway / Market St, LA4 5DW

Vista/Soul Bowl / 206 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BU

Drink

Aspect Bar & Bistro / 320 Marine Rd East, LA4 5AA (as a special Baylight ’23 offer, Aspect Bar & Bistro will be providing food on the prom near the Sailing Club)

Bar Eighteen 66 / 42 Queen Street, LA4 5EL

The Bath / 5 Northumberland St, LA4 4AU

Brittlestar / 269 Marine Road Central, LA4 5BX

The Bull / 17 Lines St, LA4 5ES

The Chieftain / 24 Pedder St, LA4 5DZ

The Crown Hotel / 239 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BJ

Embargo Craft Bar / 283 Marine Rd Central, LA4 5BY

The Eric Bartholomew / 10-18 Euston Rd, LA4 5DD

Johnny’s Sports Bar / 206 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BU

The Joiners / 39 Queen St, LA4 5EQ

The King’s Arms / 248 Marine Rd E, LA4 4BJ

Lewis’s Cafe / 253 Marine Rd East, LA4 4BJ

The Masons / 14 Queen St, LA4 5EG

The Midland Hotel / Marine Road West, LA4 4BU

The Morecambe Hotel / 25 Lord St, LA4 5HX / offering 10% room discounts

The Palatine / 1 The Crescent, LA4 5BZ

The Pier Hotel / 284-285 Marine Rd Central, LA4 5BY

The Smuggler’s Den / 56 Poulton Rd, LA4 5HB

The Station Promenade / Marine Rd West, LA4 4DB

Vista/Soul Bowl / 206 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BU

Ice Cream & Cafes

Afters Ice Cream & Dessert Parlour / 5, Lunedale House, Euston Rd, LA4 5DB

Bay Double Double / 236 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BQ

Brucciani’s / 217 Marine Rd W, LA4 4BU

Lewis’s Cafe / 253 Marine Rd East, LA4 4BJ

Mio Gelato / 272 Marine Rd Central, LA4 5BX

Rita’s Cafe / 200 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BU

Winter Gardens, Morecambe / 213 Marine Rd West, LA4 4BU

Accommodation

Aspect Bar & Bistro / 320 Marine Rd East, LA4 5AA

The Auckland Hotel / 312-5 Marine Road, Central Promenade, LA4 5AA

The Crown Hotel / 239 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BJ

The Midland Hotel / Marine Road West, LA4 4BU

The Morecambe Hotel / 25 Lord St, LA4 5HX /(special Baylight ’23 offer – 10% room discounts)

Travelodge (Morecambe) / Arndale Centre, 57 Euston Rd, LA4 5DQ

Shopping

The Bayside Emporium / 235 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BQ (antiques and curios)

Beach Bird / 240a Marine Road Central, LA4 4BJ (gifts, art, clothes, magic, curios)

Northern Chocolate Co. / 213 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BU (handmade chocolatier)

The Old Pier Bookshop / 287 Marine Rd Central, LA4 5BY (secondhand books)

Same As It Never Was / 7a Euston Rd, LA4 5DB (gift shop)

Other

Fella’s Barbershop / 303 Marine Road Central, LA4 5BY (haircuts)

Jump Rush / 21 Northumberland Street, LA4 4AY (trampoline park)

Pleasureland / 206 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BU (amusements arcade)

Treasure Island / 259 Marine Rd Central, LA4 5BX (amusements arcade)

