Excitement grows with less than 12 hours to go for much-anticipated Morecambe lights festival
The countdown is on to Morecambe’s much anticipated Baylight ‘23 with less than 12 hours to go before the festival switch-on.
Preparations are now well under way on Morecambe promenade for the brand new event which will showcase a free light and art show along the seafront from tonight (February 16) until Saturday (February 18).
Baylight ’23 is open from 6 to 10pm for the three nights, stretching from the Midland Hotel to Lord Street roundabout.
On Friday (February 17), there will be a colourful parade from 5.30pm near the Clock Tower and then along the prom.
More than 45 Morecambe businesses will also be open until 10pm or later providing hot drinks, refreshments, meals and even a bit of shopping during the festival.
Full list here of what's open
Food
Aspect Bar & Bistro / 320 Marine Rd East, LA4 5AA (as a special Baylight’ 23 offer, Aspect Bar & Bistro will be providing food on the prom near the Sailing Club)
Black & Thai / 271 Marine Road Central, LA4 5BX
The Brasserie / 2 Queen Street, Morecambe, LA4 5EG
Brittlestar / 269 Marine Road Central, LA4 5BX (serving jacket potatoes to eat in/take away with coffees or hot chocolate)
Burger King / Market St, LA4 5DW
Don Luca Pizza / 1-3 Queen street, LA4 LA4 5EQ
The Eric Bartholomew / 10-18 Euston Rd, LA4 5DD
Honey Tree Chinese Restaurant / 293 Marine Rd Central, LA4 5BY
Johnny’s Sports Bar / 206 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BU
The King’s Arms / 248 Marine Rd E, LA4 4BJ
Lewis’s Cafe / 253 Marine Rd East, LA4 4BJ / Cake stall on the prom near the Clock Tower
Mia Italia / 4 Queen Street, LA4 5EG
The Midland Hotel / Marine Road West, LA4 4BU
Morecambe Bay Chowder / On the Promenade near the RNLI / Take Away
The Morecambe Hotel / 25 Lord St, LA4 5HX / offering 10% room discounts
No. 9 Restaurant / 9 Skipton St, LA4 4AR
The Pier Hotel / 284-285 Marine Rd Central, LA4 5BY
Saffron Indian Restaurant / 6 Skipton Street, LA4 4AR
The Station Promenade / Marine Rd West, LA4 4DB
Subway / Market St, LA4 5DW
Vista/Soul Bowl / 206 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BU
Drink
Aspect Bar & Bistro / 320 Marine Rd East, LA4 5AA (as a special Baylight ’23 offer, Aspect Bar & Bistro will be providing food on the prom near the Sailing Club)
Bar Eighteen 66 / 42 Queen Street, LA4 5EL
The Bath / 5 Northumberland St, LA4 4AU
Brittlestar / 269 Marine Road Central, LA4 5BX
The Bull / 17 Lines St, LA4 5ES
The Chieftain / 24 Pedder St, LA4 5DZ
The Crown Hotel / 239 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BJ
Embargo Craft Bar / 283 Marine Rd Central, LA4 5BY
The Eric Bartholomew / 10-18 Euston Rd, LA4 5DD
Johnny’s Sports Bar / 206 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BU
The Joiners / 39 Queen St, LA4 5EQ
The King’s Arms / 248 Marine Rd E, LA4 4BJ
Lewis’s Cafe / 253 Marine Rd East, LA4 4BJ
The Masons / 14 Queen St, LA4 5EG
The Midland Hotel / Marine Road West, LA4 4BU
The Morecambe Hotel / 25 Lord St, LA4 5HX / offering 10% room discounts
The Palatine / 1 The Crescent, LA4 5BZ
The Pier Hotel / 284-285 Marine Rd Central, LA4 5BY
The Smuggler’s Den / 56 Poulton Rd, LA4 5HB
The Station Promenade / Marine Rd West, LA4 4DB
Vista/Soul Bowl / 206 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BU
Ice Cream & Cafes
Afters Ice Cream & Dessert Parlour / 5, Lunedale House, Euston Rd, LA4 5DB
Bay Double Double / 236 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BQ
Brucciani’s / 217 Marine Rd W, LA4 4BU
Lewis’s Cafe / 253 Marine Rd East, LA4 4BJ
Mio Gelato / 272 Marine Rd Central, LA4 5BX
Rita’s Cafe / 200 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BU
Winter Gardens, Morecambe / 213 Marine Rd West, LA4 4BU
Accommodation
Aspect Bar & Bistro / 320 Marine Rd East, LA4 5AA
The Auckland Hotel / 312-5 Marine Road, Central Promenade, LA4 5AA
The Crown Hotel / 239 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BJ
The Midland Hotel / Marine Road West, LA4 4BU
The Morecambe Hotel / 25 Lord St, LA4 5HX /(special Baylight ’23 offer – 10% room discounts)
Travelodge (Morecambe) / Arndale Centre, 57 Euston Rd, LA4 5DQ
Shopping
The Bayside Emporium / 235 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BQ (antiques and curios)
Beach Bird / 240a Marine Road Central, LA4 4BJ (gifts, art, clothes, magic, curios)
Northern Chocolate Co. / 213 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BU (handmade chocolatier)
The Old Pier Bookshop / 287 Marine Rd Central, LA4 5BY (secondhand books)
Same As It Never Was / 7a Euston Rd, LA4 5DB (gift shop)
Other
Fella’s Barbershop / 303 Marine Road Central, LA4 5BY (haircuts)
Jump Rush / 21 Northumberland Street, LA4 4AY (trampoline park)
Pleasureland / 206 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BU (amusements arcade)
Treasure Island / 259 Marine Rd Central, LA4 5BX (amusements arcade)
Vista/Soul Bowl / 206 Marine Rd Central, LA4 4BU (bowling)