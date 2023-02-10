6 days to go before exciting and free Morecambe illuminations festival gets under way for the very first time

Baylight ‘23 – a brand new free light and art show along Morecambe Promenade from February 16-18 – will showcase 17 installations and experiences, and promises something for all ages.

Highlights will include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*An immersive Illumaphonium next to the sailing club hut

Baylight '23 takes place in Morecambe next week.

*Five Angels of Freedom next to the RNLI boat shed

*Laser Lights you can control with your phone in the gardens

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*A homage to the Morecambe Illuminations at Yesterlight

*The soothing meditation of Harmonic Portal

Baylight ’23 is open from 6 to 10pm for the three nights, stretching from the Midland Hotel to Lord Street roundabout.

On Friday (February 17), there will be a colourful parade featuring bands, stilt walkers and children showing off their creations, starting at 6.15pm from the Mountainscape to The Midland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of people have already downloaded the event guide from www.baylightmorecambe.co.uk and paper copies will be available in Morecambe shops, pubs and restaurants from Monday (February 13).

County Coun Aidy Riggott, Lancashire County Council cabinet member for economic development and growth, said: “The team at Morecambe Sparkle has done a terrific job putting this exciting new show together in one of Lancashire’s most beautiful settings – Morecambe Bay.

“Baylight ‘23 looks to be the start of something which will bring new visitors and investment to Morecambe for decades to come. I’m very pleased to be supporting this project through the Lancashire Economic Recovery and Growth fund.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe’s cafés, pubs and restaurants have been creating new ideas for refreshment ‘on the hoof’ especially for every night of the festival, with 46 hospitality and food and beverage businesses staying open.

“It’s lovely to see a Morecambe based evening event added to the yearly calendar and we are happy to support it” said Paolo Brucciani of the iconic Grade II listed café on Marine Road.

Michelle Spetch of After’s Dessert Parlour said: “it’s perfect for us, it’s what we’re here for year round anyway!”