Endeavour actor Shaun Evans directs two episodes of latest series of Morecambe crime drama The Bay

Shaun Evans, who starred as a young Inspector Morse in nine series of ITV's Endeavour, is branching out as a director.

He has been chosen to direct two episodes of series five of ITV detective drama The Bay, which is about to be screened soon.

Morse prequel Endeavour, set in Oxford, concluded in 2023 after attracting millions of viewers after it launched in 2012.

Since the end of Endeavour, the Liverpool-born actor has taken on a number of different roles.

Shaun Evans in Endeavour (Image: ITV/Mammoth Screen).

These include appearing as John Sweeney in true life crime drama Until I Kill You, alongside Anna Maxwell Martin.

He is also starring in new ITV series Betrayal, set in the clandestine world of MI5.

The actor appears as intelligence officer John Hughes, who is trying to avert a serious threat to national security while making sense of his own place in the world.

Filming is scheduled to start early in 2025, with scenes to be shot in Manchester and London.

The Bay International Film Festival opened with the premiere of series 5 of The Bay last November.

An ITV spokesperson said: "Shaun Evans has directed episodes in the new series of The Bay which comes to air on ITV1 and ITVX next month."

The screen star gained experience as a director on the Endeavour series, taking charge of several episodes.

Now he has directed two episodes of series five of The Bay, reports Yahoo News.

The series is set in Morecambe Bay, and stars Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend and Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson.

In series five, the Morecambe detectives will be looking into "the emotionally complex life of a divided family".

The victim's parents are "bitterly divorced", which means Jenn and her colleagues will have to "tread very carefully to keep the whole family onside".

"We're delighted to be returning to Morecambe for another series of The Bay," said head of ITV drama Polly Hill.

"The series is a huge success story for ITV and we're grateful to Catherine Oldfield, Daragh Carville and the team at Tall Story Pictures for continuing to create compelling stories and characters."

Catherine Oldfield, executive producer at Tall Story Pictures, added: "Show creator Daragh and I couldn't be happier to be heading back to Morecambe with Marsha and the team for another case.

"We love making the show and so we're delighted to be producing another series for ITV and viewers at home and abroad."