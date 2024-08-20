End of an era as boss of Lancaster's oldest shoe shop prepares to bow out, aged 73

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancaster’s oldest and last independent shoe shop closes at the end of August after 137 years in the city.

Banks Lyon Shoes has been selling footwear in Lancaster since 1887 but the family-run business ends on August 31 when fourth generation owner, Jonathan Banks Lyon, shuts up shop for the final time.

“It’s quite a wrench after all this time but I’m looking forward to retirement,” said Mr Banks Lyon, 73.

Originally established in North Road by Joseph Lyon, the business expanded and moved to its current Church Street location in 1921.

Jonathan Banks Lyon in the family shoe shop which closes this month after 137 years.

In the early years, mainly shoes and boots were sold, with items being made to order and onsite repairs available.

Styles have changed significantly with the fashions over the decades from the winkle pickers and wedges of the Sixties and Seventies to the flatter shoes and trainers more popular with today’s customers.

And Banks Lyon’s was often the ‘go to’ shoe shop, particularly for special stages in life such as a child’s first shoes or wedding shoes.

Banks Lyon Shoes has been in Church Street since 1921.

“People used to queue down the street when it was time to buy shoes for the new school year,” Mr Banks Lyon remembered.

Although he wouldn’t be drawn on exactly how many years he has run the shop, he does remember visiting trade shows as a toddler, and the hundreds of emails and cards he’s received from customers are testament to the service provided by the family firm.

Once, Banks Lyon’s was among more than a dozen shoe shops in Lancaster but High Street retail has changed dramatically over the years.

“We still have a loyal customer base who liked to come into the shop, see the shoes for real and try them on but the younger generation seem less inclined to do so, preferring to shop on the internet, and the Covid pandemic accelerated that change.”

Mr Banks Lyon ran the shop supported by three part-time staff, including one who has worked there for 20 years.

Although he has no particular plans for retirement, Mr Banks Lyon, who lives in Caton, will be kept busy with family life. He is married to Gillian, who also worked within the business, and they have two children and four grandchildren.

And the shop will still continue in the family as Mr Banks Lyon’s brother, Rodney, plans to extend into the premises with his jewellery business which is next door.