A long established Lancaster jewellers wants to repair and restore their shop front so the business can expand.

Banks Lyon Jewellers Limited have applied for planning permission to install a replacement shop front and fix flagpoles to the front of Banks Lyons Jewellers, 36-44 Church Street, Lancaster.

They have also applied for listed building consent because the building which houses the jewellers and a former shoe shop is Grade II listed.

A design and access statement said: “The building at 36-44 Church Street in Lancaster (owned by Banks Lyon Jewellers Limited) was originally a jewellers and shoe shop.

The existing frontage at Banks Lyons Jewellers in Lancaster. The owners want to expand the current jewellers by adding a shoe shop to the existing space. Photo from Planning Documents.

"While the jeweller itself is not listed, it is located within the curtilage of the Grade II listed building.

"The property is currently used as part of the jeweller’s shop front on Church Street and is connected to the listed building through a room.

“This traditionally constructed, two-and-a-half-storey tall building has walls that are coursed in sandstone, matching the attached 36-44 Church Street.

"The applicant plans to expand their current jewellers by adding a shoe shop to the existing space.

"They want to modify the store entrance by replacing the two windows and the door with a three-bay window to allow for more flexible jewellery displays.

"Additionally, they intend to convert the current single bay window into the main entrance for the jewellers store, while the current entrance will be replaced by a single window.

“Currently, there is no connection between the jewellers store and the former shoe shop, so the client aims to connect them to expand the jewellers.

"This will involve reopening historical access points. Both “openings” were in place pre 1985. The application will seek permission for the following changes:

• Changing the existing two shop windows and main entrance into a single three-pane window

• Changing the existing single-pane window into the new main entrance for the jewellers

• Changing the main entrance of the jewellery store into a single-glazed window

• Replacing the existing timber front of the shop with stone

• Creating openings in the interior of the jewellers to the shoe shop

• Addition of a series of branded flags mounted on the shop front