Eight times lucky for Lancaster business after receiving award from TV property guru Phil Spencer

By Debbie Butler
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 12:32 BST
A Lancaster estate agent is celebrating after winning a top award for the eighth year in a row.

Houseclub was voted the Best Estate Agent in the North West of England for the eighth consecutive year at The ESTAS Awards 2024.

The awards were held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane, Mayfair and were hosted by industry figurehead, TV star Phil Spencer.

“To win Gold for the North West once back in 2017 just after we had formed Houseclub was a dream come true... to win it eight times is just staggering,” said John Harrison, managing director.

The Houseclub team receive their award from TV's Phil Spencer.The Houseclub team receive their award from TV's Phil Spencer.
“I have been working in the property sector for almost 25 years now and was always aware that the ESTAs is the big one, the holy grail, the one that sets you apart from your competitors.”

The ESTAs are widely regarded as the biggest awards within the property industry as the winners are decided purely based on feedback from both the buyers and sellers.

The awards ceremony is seen as an annual celebration of all the hard work that property firms put in over the year to keep their clients happy.

John added: “We strive to do everything we can to make life as easy as possible for our clients and for them to have provided such great feedback on our service consistently now, for such a long period of time, really does prove that we always put their interests first. We hope to be back next year for number 9!”

