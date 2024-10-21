Our photographer would go along to an event each week and snap pictures of those attending, which would then appear in print.

Lots of faces appeared in these photos of course, and we thought it’d be fun to share some of them again on our website.

This is the second batch of photos – this time from the year 2010.

In case you missed it: 37 photos that take a look back to some of Lancaster and Morecambe's faces of 2009

1 . Faces of 2010 From left: Jane Dew, Dorothy Watt, Helen Helme, Patsy Cragg, Brenda Cragg and Anita Knight at the Mayor's Ball. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales

2 . Faces of 2010 Staff and volunteer helpers from Firbank Children's Centre at their fun day. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales

3 . Faces of 2010 Ash and Sinita Jhalley at a Bollywood Party. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales

4 . Faces of 2010 Louise Morris from Halton Kids Club with Aneka Felstead, Jessica Cummings, John Bardsley and Anya Bardsley at the opening of The Centre @ Halton. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales