53 pictures take a look back to the Lancaster and Morecambe faces of 2010

By Debbie Butler
Published 18th Oct 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 15:23 BST
Guardian People ran for many years and was a popular section of our paper.

Our photographer would go along to an event each week and snap pictures of those attending, which would then appear in print.

Lots of faces appeared in these photos of course, and we thought it’d be fun to share some of them again on our website.

This is the second batch of photos – this time from the year 2010.

In case you missed it: 37 photos that take a look back to some of Lancaster and Morecambe's faces of 2009

From left: Jane Dew, Dorothy Watt, Helen Helme, Patsy Cragg, Brenda Cragg and Anita Knight at the Mayor's Ball.

1. Faces of 2010

From left: Jane Dew, Dorothy Watt, Helen Helme, Patsy Cragg, Brenda Cragg and Anita Knight at the Mayor's Ball. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Staff and volunteer helpers from Firbank Children's Centre at their fun day.

2. Faces of 2010

Staff and volunteer helpers from Firbank Children's Centre at their fun day. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Ash and Sinita Jhalley at a Bollywood Party.

3. Faces of 2010

Ash and Sinita Jhalley at a Bollywood Party. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Louise Morris from Halton Kids Club with Aneka Felstead, Jessica Cummings, John Bardsley and Anya Bardsley at the opening of The Centre @ Halton.

4. Faces of 2010

Louise Morris from Halton Kids Club with Aneka Felstead, Jessica Cummings, John Bardsley and Anya Bardsley at the opening of The Centre @ Halton. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterMorecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice