Guardian People ran for many years and was a popular section of the paper.

Our photographer would go along to an event each week and snap pictures of those attending, which would then appear in print.

Lots of faces appeared in these photos of course, and we thought it’d be fun to share some of them again on our website.

This first batch were all taken in 2009.

1 . Faces of 2009 From left: Joyce Hesketh, Michelle Helme, Jane Moore and Janet Hamblett at a charity ball in aid of the North West Air Ambulance at The Carleton, Morecambe. Photo: Garth Hamer

2 . Faces of 2009 Daniel Harris, Lizzie Harris and Chloe Harris at JJB Super Store. Photo: Garth Hamer

3 . Faces of 2009 Joseph and Jones Co team, from left, Karla Boluton, Monique Chadwick, Sue Hodgson, Virginia Mellor, Jennifer Tombs and Andrew Pollock at a ten pin bowling event in aid of CancerCare. Photo: Garth Hamer

4 . Faces of 2009 From left, Heather Corcoran, Sarah Hodkinson, Tim Sparks and Katy Budden enjoy their night at the Lancaster and Morecambe Newspapers' Property Awards at The Strathmore Hotel, Morecambe. Photo: Steve Pendrill