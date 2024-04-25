Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Government levelling up fund awarded £50m to the promenade attraction with Si Bellamy, Eden Project’s chief transformation officer, confirming this week that the remaining £50 million from the private sector was ‘very close’.

Mr Bellamy revealed the latest on funding to Local Democracy Reporter, Robbie Macdonald, at an event being held at the Winter Gardens in Morecambe this week.

Hundreds of people took the opportunity to help co-create the content and visitor experience of Eden Project Morecambe at the landmark two-day gathering called Rhythm Makers.

In a break over a cup of tea, Mr Bellamy said: “This week’s events are really important. This is the first time we’ve held face-to-face conversations since the planning application was approved. We want feedback and to listen to what people say.

“The most important thing is how people think they will interact with the project, what it means practically on a day-to-day level if you’re a resident, a business owner or a local school pupil?

“In Cornwall, the Eden Project opened in the 2000s and the community there feels Eden belongs to it. We want this to be Morecambe’s Eden. We want feedback. We want to amplify the good bits and deal with any issues or things we may have missed.”

Regarding funding and building work, he added: “The government levelling-up project has given us £50million and we are now very close to reaching our £50million element. People ask why this stage seems to take so long. It’s because financial foundations are so important. All the proper processes and due diligence need to be done, which includes work with Lancaster City Council.