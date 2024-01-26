News you can trust since 1837
Early 20th century photos bring back memories of bygone era in Morecambe and Lancaster

These wonderful old pictures of Morecambe and the Lancaster district are from the archives of Getty Images.
By Debbie Butler
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:00 GMT

Most were taken in the first half of the 20th century and are a nostalgic record of times gone by.

1949 Healey 2 4 Sportmobile drophead coupe, at a Morecambe rally in 1952. Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Images

A Punch and Judy show of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Morecambe in August 1939. Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images

A puzzled postman wonders where to start his delivery at the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show at Morecambe on August 2, 1939. Photo: Marshall/Fox Photos/Getty Images

Whitsun holidaymakers give a helping hand to their companion climbing the rocks after a bathe in the sea at Morecambe. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

