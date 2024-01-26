Early 20th century photos bring back memories of bygone era in Morecambe and Lancaster

Most were taken in the first half of the 20th century and are a nostalgic record of times gone by.
1949 Healey 2 4 Sportmobile drophead coupe, at a Morecambe rally in 1952. Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Images
A Punch and Judy show of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Morecambe in August 1939. Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images
A puzzled postman wonders where to start his delivery at the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show at Morecambe on August 2, 1939. Photo: Marshall/Fox Photos/Getty Images
Whitsun holidaymakers give a helping hand to their companion climbing the rocks after a bathe in the sea at Morecambe. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images