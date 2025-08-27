Dozens of no-fault evictions carried out by bailiffs in Lancaster

There were dozens of no-fault evictions by county court bailiffs in Lancaster during the first 12 months of Labour in Government, new figures show.

The party has pledged to end no-fault evictions under its Renters' Rights Bill, which is in the final stages of going through Parliament.

Shelter branded it "unconscionable" that renters "continue to be marched out of their homes by bailiffs" a year after Labour came to power.

Figures from the Ministry of Justice showed there were 26 repossessions by county court bailiffs following a Section 21 notice – known as a no-fault eviction – in the year to June.

Across England and Wales, 11,555 of these repossessions took place over the past year – up 6% on the year before.

The data also showed 31,264 accelerated claims were made in the recent year, where landlords apply to court for possession orders to remove tenants who have not left by the date specified in a Section 21 notice.

It included 60 claims in Lancaster.

Mairi MacRae, director of campaigns and policy at Shelter, said: "It is unconscionable that more than a year after the Government came to power, thousands of renters continue to be marched out of their homes by bailiffs because of an unfair policy that the Government said would be scrapped immediately.

"For far too long, tenants' lives have been thrown into turmoil by the rank injustice of no-fault evictions.

"At the whim of private landlords, thousands of tenants are being left with just two months to find a new home, plunging them into a ruthless rental market and leaving many exposed to the riptide of homelessness."

She added the Renters' Rights Bill will "overhaul a broken system", and called on the Government to pass the bill and announce an implementation date when Section 21 will be scrapped.

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: "No one should live in fear of a Section 21 eviction and these new figures show exactly why we will abolish them through our Renters’ Rights Bill, which is a manifesto commitment and legislative priority for this government.

"We're determined to level the playing field by providing tenants with greater security, rights and protections in their homes and our landmark reforms will be implemented swiftly after the Bill becomes law."