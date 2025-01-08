Domino’s in Morecambe in bid to extend opening into early hours
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Current hours of business are 11am until midnight seven days a week.
The notice posted on the door of the Morecambe pizza outlet says Manga Singh Dhillon of Domino’s Pizza, Central Drive, Morecambe, has applied to Lancaster City Council (the licensing authority) for a premises licence to trade in hot food between the hours of 11pm and 3am seven days a week and bank holidays.
The notice says any interested party or responsible authority may make representations on the application in writing to the Licensing Manager, Lancaster City Council, Morecambe town hall, Marine Road, Morecambe, LA4 5AF or by email to [email protected] by no later than January 8, 2025.
The full application can be viewed at the council offices between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday or at the Council’s website at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/
Domino's Pizza opened its doors at Hilmore Way in Morecambe in 2014.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.