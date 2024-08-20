Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerns are being raised about poor access inside many of Lancaster’s historic attractions for people with disabilities and mobility issues.

Lancaster City Museum’s stairlift hasn’t worked for 10 months and the Judges’ Lodgings Museum upper floors are only accessible via steep stairs. Lancaster Castle poses problems for disabled visitors too.

A Morecambe woman with ME/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome faced difficulties at the Judges’ Lodgings Museum when visiting the new Regency costume exhibition.

“I hadn't realised just how many steps and stairs there are,” said Judith Coyle.

Judith Coyle who is unhappy with access at the Judges' Lodgings.

“They are everywhere, even before you get into the building itself. The ground floor is okay but there's not much of it. Once I realised how steep and how many the stairs were up to the first and second floors, I knew it was game over.”

Judith was told there was no lift but there were chairs on the upper floors.

“I thought that was a rather pathetic solution.”

On leaving, Judith mentioned the access problems and received an apology and her £5 entrance fee was reimbursed.

Lancaster City Museum where the stairlift hasn't worked for 10 months.

Said Judith: “I would love to support these places, as I’m sure others would too, but it’s not just those with mobility issues who are excluded, but also people with prams or buggies or perhaps those with balance issues. It’s not a very family-friendly venue.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council who run the Judges’ Lodgings said: “We were disappointed to hear that one of the our recent guests didn’t enjoy their visit due to accessibility issues.

“This is a unique 17th Century Grade 1 listed building and as such, there is no lift which means that unfortunately access is restricted. We include elements from the exhibition on the ground floor, although space is limited.”

A planning application for a flat surface access route to Lancaster Castle is pending.

Visitors with mobility issues can access the ground floor through the side entrance up a single step and are offered free entry if they cannot access the upper floors.

Meanwhile, the stairlift for access to the City Museum’s upper floor has been out of service since October due to safety concerns.

Lancaster and Morecambe Neuro DropIn founder, Sharon Jackson, who has MS, described the stairlift as ‘rickety’. The Centre is represented on a team working with local museums to rectify inadequate facilities and access issues.

“Unfortunately, access for disabled people is not what it should be in most places. There’s a positive and willing attitude from museum staff but there needs to be more funding allocated to make even the possibility of improvement likely.”

Concerns have been raised about access to the upper floors at the Judges' Lodgings Museum in Lancaster.

A replacement stairlift has now been approved and tendering for an improved facility closes this week.

“The new stairlift will not only transport manual wheelchairs to the upper floor but will also accommodate the much heavier motorised wheelchairs too,” said Coun Catherine Potter, cabinet member with responsibility for museums.

The city council’s Maritime Museum has a lift and the former universal toilet has been converted into an accessible facility for all wheelchairs.

And by next April, the council is planning to create a digital tour of the Cottage Museum.

A planning application for a flat surface access route alongside the cobbled approach to the John O’Gaunt Gate at Lancaster Castle is expected to be submitted in September by the Duchy of Lancaster which has recognised the need for improved, non-discriminatory access to the front of the castle.

Wheelchair users can join tours for free as they can only access the flat, ground floor spaces and a digital tour is also available.