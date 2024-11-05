A nurse from Lancaster has been awarded a prestigious honour for her dedication to the job.

Lizzie Holmes, who works at Lancaster Medical Practice, has been given the esteemed title of Queen’s Nurse by the Queen’s Nursing Institute. This coveted honour recognises nurses who demonstrate a high level of commitment to patient care, continuous learning and leadership within the nursing profession.

Lizzie is known for her compassionate care and professional excellence. Her commitment to her patients and her role has made a significant impact on the community she serves.

"Receiving the Queen’s Nurse title is a true honour,” she said. “It inspires me to continue striving for excellence in patient care and to make a positive difference in our community."

Lancaster Medical Practice nurse Lizzie Holmes.

Amy Williams, Managing Partner at Lancaster Medical Practice, added: "Lizzie's recognition as a Queen’s Nurse is a testament to her professionalism, hard work, and dedication. Not all applicants receive this title which highlights the significance of her accomplishment. We are incredibly proud to have her as part of our team."

The Queen’s Nurse title is awarded to registered nurses with more than five years’ experience who have successfully undergone a rigorous application and assessment process. Candidates must showcase their expertise, dedication and contribution to the field of nursing to be considered for this honour.

Lizzie will be formally honoured at an awards ceremony in London this November joining other distinguished nurses from across the country.

*The Queen's Nursing Institute is a charity that works to improve the nursing care of people in their own homes in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.