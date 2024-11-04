3 . The Alex, Penny Street, Lancaster

Alexandra House - as it is officially known - comes under constant criticism for its dilapidated state, particularly as this landmark and listed building is viewed as the gateway to Lancaster from the north. It was built in 1902 and known to many as the former Revolution Bar but has been empty since 2014. Planning permission to convert the property into an apart-hotel was refused by the city council in 2021. In November 2023, Lancaster City Council stepped in to make the Grade II listed building secure and weathertight after legal notices demanding action were repeatedly ignored. Council contractors moved in to install shutters and board up openings where windows had been unlawfully removed. Sadly, it doesn't look like much will be improving at The Alex any time soon. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Studdard