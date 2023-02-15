'Day of action' sees 24 waste sites inspected across Lancaster with some found to be in breach of law

A ‘day of action’ saw 13 officers from the Environment Agency work with Network Rail, British Transport Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service – with four sites found to be breaching their permit, and 75% of sites visited given advice and guidance.

During the visits, waste sites were checked for compliance with waste regulation legislation, fire risk management and metal theft prevention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, 25 officers from the partnership inspected 24 waste sites located across Lancaster and the surrounding area.

The 'day of action' as officers carry out inspections in Lancaster and Morecambe.

During inspections, the officers found that:

*2 sites had been cleared of waste and were totally empty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*4 sites were found to be breaching their permit.

*75% of sites were given advice and guidance.

A number of sites were also found not to be paying permitting fees and have subsequently been issued with debt letters. Ultimately, failure to pay these outstanding debts could lead to court action or revocation of permits.

The next steps will see the EA working with operators to reduce their environmental impact, taking proportionate action to bring legitimate businesses back into compliance with their permits where breaches on sites have been identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This activity includes providing advice and guidance for businesses trying to do the right thing, issuing enforcement notices and penalising businesses as a last resort.

Andy Collier, Regulated Team Leader for the Environment Agency, said: “Our permitting and licensing activities enable businesses to carry out their operations, while robust regulation provides the level playing field that legitimate businesses need to prevent being undercut by irresponsible or illegal operators.

"In return, we expect businesses to take responsibility for their operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to work with operators who take responsibility for their operations and reduce their environmental impact. We will provide advice and guidance for businesses trying to do the right thing, and where appropriate take robust action against those who may be breaching environmental legislation.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Station Manager, Kiery Horne, said they were very happy to have taken part in the day of action.