16 mechanics and garages in Lancaster and Morecambe with a perfect 5-star rating from Google reviews

Lancaster and Morecambe boasts many talented mechanics whether you need a quick service, a dent fixing, new tyres, or a full engine overhaul.

We trawled through Google reviews to find the mechanics and garages with a 5 out of 5 rating from at least 15 reviews – and we found 16.

It’s worth mentioning there are dozens more mechanics and garages in Lancaster and Morecambe all with a great rating of 4.5 and above if your favourite workshop isn’t mentioned here.

In no particular order here are the 16 mechanics and garages in Lancaster and Morecambe with top marks from customers who left reviews on Google ...

J D Motortech (Vehicle Repair Shop) J D Motortech on Carr House Lane, Lancaster, is rated 5 out of 5 from 24 Google reviews.

Piccadilly Garage Ltd (Vehicle Repair Shop) Piccadilly Garage on Carr House Lane, Lancaster, is rated 5 out of 5 from 39 Google reviews.

GMB Auto Services (Vehicle Repair Shop) GMB Auto Services on Stanley Road, Heysham, Morecambe, is rated 5 out of 5 from 39 Google reviews.