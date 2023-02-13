16 mechanics and garages in Lancaster and Morecambe with a perfect 5-star rating from Google reviews
Lancaster and Morecambe boasts many talented mechanics whether you need a quick service, a dent fixing, new tyres, or a full engine overhaul.
We trawled through Google reviews to find the mechanics and garages with a 5 out of 5 rating from at least 15 reviews – and we found 16.
It’s worth mentioning there are dozens more mechanics and garages in Lancaster and Morecambe all with a great rating of 4.5 and above if your favourite workshop isn’t mentioned here.
In no particular order here are the 16 mechanics and garages in Lancaster and Morecambe with top marks from customers who left reviews on Google ...