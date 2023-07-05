Roast arrived in St Nics Arcade just two weeks ago and was so busy during its opening few days that the chain put out a call to recruit more staff.

The new outlet – which is opposite HMV – sells a selection of rotisserie roast meat as well as baguettes, box meals and breakfasts.

Owner Dean Yates said: “Our doors have been officially open in St Nics Arcades in Lancaster for two weeks and the response from the public has been nothing short of Incredible.

Roast in Lancaster.

“We are extremely proud to be a part of the Lancaster community and your support and feedback shows that we have found a winning formula.

“From full cooked breakfasts to salt and pepper chicken chunks (not a nugget), to hot toasted baguettes and our weekend Ultimate Roast Special, you have flooded through our doors wanting more.”

Roast prides itself on excellent customer service, amazing food quality and disproportionate value for money.

For example, the Ultimate Roast Special can be collected in store on Saturdays and Sundays to feed a family of four for just £9.99

Yorkshire puddings from Roast,

Also popular with customers is the roast chicken, roast joints, salt and pepper roast spuds, minted roast spuds, Yorkshire puddings, stuffing and roast gravy.

The new takeaway has received a five out of five food hygiene rating which they are extremely proud of and say is testament to an amazing team.

Dean said: “Family has always been especially important to us at Roast and we like to keep that feel throughout all our stores. Food is what brings us all together.

"The high street is thriving again and we are in it for the long haul.

“Thanks for making us feel so welcome, Lancaster. Roast is here to stay!”

Roast opening hours are Monday to Saturday 7.30am to 6pm, and Sundays 10am to 4pm. They are also available on Just eat and Uber Eats.

You can follow them on social for tasty offers and new menu items @Roastctp

