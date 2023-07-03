Best Indian food in Lancaster and Morecambe: Here are 9 of the highest-rated Indian restaurants and takeaways according to Google reviews
Most of us love a curry but where do you get yours from?
By Debbie Butler
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:42 BST
Whether it's a mild Chicken Korma or a more fiery Pork Vindaloo, the places we’ve listed are the ones to choose according to Google reviews.
All 9 Indian eateries listed here have received more than 60 reviews and scored 4 out of 5 or higher.
Page 1 of 3