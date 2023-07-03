News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Best Indian food in Lancaster and Morecambe: Here are 9 of the highest-rated Indian restaurants and takeaways according to Google reviews

Most of us love a curry but where do you get yours from?
By Debbie Butler
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:42 BST

Whether it's a mild Chicken Korma or a more fiery Pork Vindaloo, the places we’ve listed are the ones to choose according to Google reviews.

All 9 Indian eateries listed here have received more than 60 reviews and scored 4 out of 5 or higher.

The Sultan of Lancaster Experience at Bailrigg, Lancaster University, rated 4.6 out of 5 from 493 reviews.

1. Sultan of Lancaster Experience

The Sultan of Lancaster Experience at Bailrigg, Lancaster University, rated 4.6 out of 5 from 493 reviews. Photo: Sultan of Lancaster Experience

Photo Sales
The Spice Room in Yorkshire Street West, Morecambe, rated 4.6 out of 5 from 73 reviews.

2. Spice Room

The Spice Room in Yorkshire Street West, Morecambe, rated 4.6 out of 5 from 73 reviews. Photo: Spice Room

Photo Sales
The Sultan of Lancaster Experience takeaway at Lowell House, Caton Road, Lancaster, was rated 4.6 out of 5 from 67 Google reviews.

3. Sultan of Lancaster Experience

The Sultan of Lancaster Experience takeaway at Lowell House, Caton Road, Lancaster, was rated 4.6 out of 5 from 67 Google reviews. Photo: Sultan of Lancaster Experience

Photo Sales
Babar Elephant in Morecambe Road, Lancaster, rated 4.5 out of 5 from 744 Google reviews.

4. Babar Elephant

Babar Elephant in Morecambe Road, Lancaster, rated 4.5 out of 5 from 744 Google reviews. Photo: Babar Elephant

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:GoogleLancasterMorecambe