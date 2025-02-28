Crowdfunder launched for town council's Morecambe Kite Festival
The one-day event will see kites great and small soaring above Morecambe’s South Beach between 11am and 4pm.
A number of creative workshops will take place simultaneously, with a particular focus on delivering an accessible, sensory-rich experience for the blind and partially sighted.
Members of the public are now being encouraged to help get the festival off the ground by contributing to a crowdfunding campaign which offers the potential to secure a further £5,000 in match-
funding from Lancashire County Council.
Morecambe Kite Festival will round off a bumper weekend of entertainment in the Morecambe area to kick-start the school holidays, with the Morecambe Rides Again scooter ride-in along the
Promenade (Saturday July 19) and Heysham Viking Festival also due to take place across the weekend.
Cllr Lee Bradbury, Chairperson of Morecambe’s Festivals, Sponsorships and Events Committee, said: “Last year the public made it clear that one way or another they wanted to see kites back in the skies above Morecambe. The Council wasn’t able to make that happen last year but are thrilled to be enabling it this year.
“We have set aside our biggest-ever budget for festivals and events in the coming year, with £63,000 available to support local festivals and events, £63,000 for Council-produced events, and £25,000 earmarked for Baylight Festival.
"This is a huge vote of confidence in Morecambe’s festival and events scene and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to seeing Morecambe live up to its potential as a festival destination.”