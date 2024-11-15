Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster City Council has agreed to release £50,000 towards a regeneration and investment strategy for Morecambe.

The Morecambe Masterplan will be a critical piece of work that will set a blueprint for investors and developers interested in the town.

The plan, which will combine the needs for public transport, parking and pedestrianisation with the exciting opportunities from the Eden Project, will become a key part of the redevelopment of Morecambe going forward.

The money, which is part of a match funding partnership with Lancashire County Council, comes following the announcement earlier this month that the Labour government will honour the £50m pledge from the previous Conservative government towards the Eden Project in the town.

Speaking at the city council meeting, Coun Phillip Black said this was part of “a string of good news milestones that are key to the future prospects of the resort”.

He also confirmed the council had just received full agreement from The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government enabling them to accept £50m of government funds towards the planned Eden Project Morecambe, as the accountable body.

Eden bosses have said they are now very close to securing the full £100m needed to cover the cost of the project, with plans aiming for an opening in 2028. The £50m already confirmed will be the signal that private, charitable and philanthropic partners have been waiting for, to trigger their pledges towards the full cost of £100m.

Graham White, Head of Ops at Lancaster & Morecambe Chamber, said: “We are delighted to hear of the new plans for Morecambe in light of the Eden development getting under way."

He added: "This marks a new era for Morecambe and one that we are delighted to be a part of.

At Lancaster & Morecambe Chamber, we work closely with the council, both to support their work in the local community but also to ensure that our members are represented.”