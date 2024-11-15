Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster City Council is on the hunt for a development partner to help regenerate the Frontierland site in Morecambe.

The council wants bids from commercial leisure, hospitality and mixed-use developers or consortia to promote and develop a comprehensive leisure and hospitality-led development that will help capitalise on Eden Project Morecambe and the estimated 3,700 peak daily visitors.

It is an opportunity to broaden Morecambe’s offer, help attract new visitors and convert day trippers into overnight stays. However, the focus is not just on visitors, and the redevelopment of the site must also benefit residents, particularly the leisure offer, and bolster the town’s tourism economy.

The council also anticipates the project will create significant local employment opportunities, both during the construction phase and once the site is operational.

Frontierland in Morecambe back in the day.

“This is an exciting opportunity to transform one of Morecambe's most iconic sites into a vibrant destination that will benefit both our residents and the growing number of visitors to the area,” said Jonathan Noad, chief officer (sustainable growth).

“The redevelopment will play a key role in helping Morecambe thrive by boosting the local economy and improving leisure offerings for the community. We're keen to hear from developers who share our vision and can help us deliver a lasting legacy for the town."

Coun Phillip Black, who has chaired the Frontierland Project Board through to this milestone, said: “We know what a golden opportunity Frontierland represents for the right development partner.

"A prime piece of seafront real-estate, with the world-class visitor attraction of the Eden Project Morecambe on its doorstep – development opportunities like this don’t come around very often!

"Securing the right partner not only unlocks the potential of the site, but will also ensure that this development truly benefits our community and the boosts the local economy. I encourage all interested parties to come forward without delay.”

The procurement process is now open for submissions and the deadline for interested parties to submit their bids is January 31 2025. The contract is set to begin in December 2025, with an expected completion date of September 2027. Full details about the tender and how to apply can be found on the Chest procurement portal at https://www.the-chest.org.uk/