A short film is being shot at a former Morecambe nightclub which will be potentially screened at The Dukes theatre in Lancaster.

An award winning team are collaborating to create ‘Paint’ which will be filmed at the former Crystal Ts nightclub in Morecambe which is now Queen’s Market.

Spearheaded by writer/director Corran Gourlay, producer Jack Clarke, and the passionate support of local visionary Nick Smith, "Paint" promises to be an unforgettable cinematic

experience.

Lead actor Christian Flood, writer director Corran Gourlay and Gwyn Hemmings pictured together.

Nick Smith, the driving force behind the restoration of the historic Queen’s Market, shares his fervent belief in the project: "Morecambe doesn't know what its purpose is, and I believe that purpose is entertainment.

"Whether it's filmmaking, music, art, or science, we need to nurture the creative spirit of our young people.

"Projects like 'Paint' have the potential to transform Morecambe into a vibrant hub of creativity and entertainment.

"After eight years of restoration efforts, I saw Corran and Jack doing something with purpose. I want to invest my time in helping those who are committed to making a difference," he added.

'Paint' features an ensemble cast, including Christian Flood in the lead role, renowned for his work with the avant-garde theatre group Tenjosajiki in Tokyo and his contributions to fringe theatre in London, brings a wealth of experience to his role.

Flood is supported by newcomer Max Williams and local talent Gwen Atkinson.

Filming for Paint will take place on May 20-24.

The film will hopefully be ready by August when it can be submitted to the BAFTA and BIFA qualifying festivals.

As 'Paint' prepares to grace the silver screen, the community is invited to support Queen's Market and Nick Smith's vision for the area.

By sponsoring a petal for just £1, individuals can contribute to the restoration efforts and become a part of history.

Each sponsored petal will feature the donor's name and will adorn the ceiling of Queen's Market, symbolizing unity and community spirit.

With room for 1 million petals, Nick Smith aims to set a world record while raising vital funds for the Community Interest Company (CIC).