Crews shoot new film at former Morecambe nightclub
An award winning team are collaborating to create ‘Paint’ which will be filmed at the former Crystal Ts nightclub in Morecambe which is now Queen’s Market.
Spearheaded by writer/director Corran Gourlay, producer Jack Clarke, and the passionate support of local visionary Nick Smith, "Paint" promises to be an unforgettable cinematic
experience.
Nick Smith, the driving force behind the restoration of the historic Queen’s Market, shares his fervent belief in the project: "Morecambe doesn't know what its purpose is, and I believe that purpose is entertainment.
"Whether it's filmmaking, music, art, or science, we need to nurture the creative spirit of our young people.
"Projects like 'Paint' have the potential to transform Morecambe into a vibrant hub of creativity and entertainment.
"After eight years of restoration efforts, I saw Corran and Jack doing something with purpose. I want to invest my time in helping those who are committed to making a difference," he added.
'Paint' features an ensemble cast, including Christian Flood in the lead role, renowned for his work with the avant-garde theatre group Tenjosajiki in Tokyo and his contributions to fringe theatre in London, brings a wealth of experience to his role.
Flood is supported by newcomer Max Williams and local talent Gwen Atkinson.
Filming for Paint will take place on May 20-24.
The film will hopefully be ready by August when it can be submitted to the BAFTA and BIFA qualifying festivals.