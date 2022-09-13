Cost of living crisis: Two thirds of Lancaster homes are not energy efficient
Nearly two thirds of homes in Lancaster are battling the cost of living crisis while living in properties that are not energy efficient.
Prime Minister Liz Truss announced energy bills will be frozen at no more than £2,500 a year for all homes in England, Scotland and Wales, as part of a package of support aimed at tackling the cost of living crisis.
However, the End Fuel Poverty Coalition campaign group said the new measures would be an "expensive sticking plaster" if they were not accompanied by longer-term investment in energy efficiency and renewables.
Analysis of energy efficiency ratings by the Office of National Statistics shows 64% of houses had a ranking of "D" or below as of March 2021 – the latest figures – meaning they are likely to be worse impacted by the rising cost of fuel.
Energy Performance Certificates show how effective a home is at keeping heat in – with ratings from A (the most efficient) to G – the least, meaning residents have to spend more on energy bills to keep their homes warm.
The End Fuel Poverty Coalition estimates that 6.9 million households across the UK will suffer fuel poverty this winter, even after the new price guarantee – including around 5.3 million households in England.
The latest figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy estimate there were around 3.2 million English households in fuel poverty in 2020 – including 9,382 in Lancaster.
And separate figures from charity Friends of the Earth show, as of August, 21% of dwellings in Lancaster did not have their lofts insulated, and 22% were without cavity wall insulation – equivalent to 13,400 and 14,200 homes respectively.
Adam Scorer, chief executive of fuel poverty charity National Energy Action, called the PM's announcement "good news", but warned more must done for those most in need.
"The new Government must not forget that the most vulnerable need targeted support," he said.
"Those who use more energy in their homes because of medical conditions, those who are elderly and those on very low incomes need extra help, so they don’t have to ration their usage, putting their physical and mental health at risk."