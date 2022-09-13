Crowds gathered as the filming got under way in Edward Street, Chapel Street and New Street, as well as at the Clock Tower and Eric Morecambe Statue until midnight.

A letter sent out to residents and businesses by ITV The Bay Limited before the crew's arrival said: "We appreciate that we are visitors to the area and are grateful for the warm reception our cast and crew have received from the Morecambe community over recent months and on our previous three series we have made.”