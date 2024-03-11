Completion date in sight for Morecambe Bay's iconic £8.6m Grange Lido restoration project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work on the Westmorland and Furness Council scheme started in April last year and is on track to be completed this summer.

It will see the lido site open again with a temporary infill to the pool to create a new multi-use public space.

The project will protect the derelict Grade II-listed site’s immense social and cultural heritage in a way which doesn’t preclude the option of bringing the pool back into use sometime in the future by temporarily infilling the pool with material which is removable and suitable for future recycling.

Allan Harty, Assistant Director of Corporate Assets, Fleet and Capital Programme; Council Leader Coun Jonathan Brook; Coun Peter Thornton, Cabinet Member for Highways and Assets; and Steph Cordon, Director of Thriving Communities, in the central pavilion.

Coun Jonathan Brook, Leader of Westmorland and Furness Council, and Coun Peter Thornton, Cabinet Member for Highways and Assets, visited the site this week with senior officers to view progress at the lido, as well as repairs and improvements to the prom.

Coun Brook said: "It was fantastic to see at first hand the progress being made at the lido and on the promenade and I can't wait to see the site open to the public again.

"This is a significant and unique asset and its rejuvenation will bring many benefits to Grange and the wider Westmorland and Furness, and Morecambe Bay areas."

Coun Thornton said: "This has been a long running and highly complex project on an iconic structure, made necessary due to the need to take urgent action to preserve the listed lido structure and not leave future administrations liable for even greater costs.

View of the diving platform from the central pavilion.

"It is wonderful to see the project taking shape with work on the lido site which will allow public access and enjoyment and enable others to pursue the aspiration to re-water the pool in the future. Work is due to be completed in the summer, when the revitalised lido and prom together will again be one of the key jewels in Westmorland and Furness's heritage crown."

Main contractors RH Irving Construction started work on site in May and since then the site has been cleared and demolition work carried out. Demolition works have started on the existing perimeter walls and retaining walls, and timber boarding removed from the pavilion. Sea wall repairs have been carried out as well as installation of the new drainage system, and steps to the north and south buildings.

Extensive external and internal repairs, and upgrading works, are being carried out in all existing buildings including concrete repairs and rebuilding work.

An artist's impression of how the lido site will look when it is opened to the public.

The temporary pool infill will soon be completed along with foundations and brick work to retaining walls and boundary walls, removing internal walls in the pavilion and installing steelwork.

Scheduled work in March includes replacement of existing concrete terraces, continued construction of boundary walls, ramps, footpaths and retaining walls, complete installation of new water main, preparatory work for new electrical supply and starting drainage works to the pool, as well as specialist cleaning of existing parapet walls.

Works to the existing sea wall on the promenade are complete. It was cleaned, repaired and a protective coating applied. Resurfacing of the promenade has started.

Mark Moodycliffe, Managing Director at RH Irving Construction, said: “It is great to see the project progressing so well and the ongoing transformation of the lido and promenade. I am particularly proud of the ongoing commitment and efforts of our team and our sub-contractors in managing and delivering what is a complex and challenging project.

"I would also highlight the strong collaborative and constructive relationship we have built with Westmorland and Furness Council and their project team and the support of the local community. This has gone a long way to ensuring the smooth delivery of the works to date. I have every confidence the project will be completed safely, on budget, to a high quality and within agreed programmes.”

The work also includes connectivity works to link the promenade to the town, public realm furniture, signage, improvements to railings and the new playground area.

The park, which opened in July, now boasts modern and inclusive play equipment for children and youngsters aged from six months up to 15 years-old including a new train engine and carriage for the younger ones to enjoy, and a wheelchair roundabout and mirage swing seat for those with additional mobility needs.

History of Grange Lido