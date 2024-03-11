The Natwest bank at 262, Marine Road Central, Morecambe, closed on February 28.

The sale is by order of the National Westminster Group and is conditional and subject to confirmation by the seller, who will accept or decline the highest bid no longer than five working days from the bidding closing time.

The freehold former bank is described as totalling 369.30 sq m (3,975 sq ft) and would suit a variety of uses subject to consents.

A spokesman for Bid X1 Commercial, London said: “This will probably appeal to a local developer/investor who can turn it into a bar/restaurant and part residential, subject to necessary consents.”

It is an attractive period mid terraced former banking hall of traditional construction.

The property consists of a large former banking hall of about 253.24 sq m (2,726 sq ft), a basement of 75.6 sq m (814 sq ft) and ancillary store/offices at first floor of about 40.46 sq m (436 sq ft).

There is a block viewing on Wednesday March 13 and March 20 at noon – interested parties need to register to attend.

The former bank is up for auction online on Wednesday, March 27 with BidX1 Commercial, London with a guide price of £210,000.

Contact BidX1 Commercial on 0203 909 9740 for more information or to register to attend the block viewing.

View the listing on RightMove at https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/145381457#/?channel=COM_BUY

1 . Bank auction The back of the former Natwest bank in Morecambe. Photo: Bid X1 Commercial Photo Sales

2 . Bank auction The former Natwest bank in Morecambe is up for auction. Photo: BIDX1 Commercial, London Photo Sales

3 . Bank auction The exterior of the former Natwest bank in Morecambe which is up for auction. Photo: BidX1 Commercial, London Photo Sales

4 . Bank auction A view of the former Natwest bank in Morecambe from the promenade. Photo: Bid X1 Commercial, London Photo Sales