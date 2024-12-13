Community partnership set up in wake of fatal fire in Kirkby Lonsdale

A partnership has been established to support the sharing of information about the community response to the fire in Kirkby Lonsdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkby Lonsdale Community Recovery Partnership is comprised of community representatives from the Town Council, Chamber of Trade, Kirkby Lonsdale Community Interest Company, local churches, NHS Primary Care, Kirkby Lonsdale Community Cupboard CIO and local voluntary groups.

The partnership is working closely with Westmorland and Furness Council’s Strategic Recovery Group and aims to support and share information in the community about the ongoing recovery efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Paul Cassell, Chair of Kirkby Lonsdale Town Council and a member of the Kirkby Lonsdale Community Recovery Partnership, said: “The partnership’s primary aim is to work

Kirkby Lonsdale Community Recovery Partnership has been established to support the sharing of information about the community response to the weekend fire in the town.

together to coordinate the sharing of information to help support residents and businesses in the town at this difficult time.

“At times like this there is often lots of speculation and rumour and this has been raised as a concern by people attending the public meetings, who have said it would be helpful to have

a source of reliable information about community matters alongside the regular updates from Westmorland and Furness Council on the recovery work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Community Recovery Partnership is meeting daily to get up-to-date information and address community questions and issues of concern, and we will be posting regular updates

on social media, including the We Are Kirkby Lonsdale page, and sending updates to local media in the hope they will share this information.’’

*A community support centre has been established at St Mary’s Church and will be in there today and tomorrow. This is being manned by local volunteers from 9am to 5pm daily with support from Westmorland and Furness Council officers. Please feel free to call in for help and advice. The centre is welcoming of people of all faiths and people with no faith. Anyone unable to visit in person can call 015242 36404.

From Saturday morning, the support centre will be situated in Kirkby Lonsdale library in Chapel Lane from 10am to 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*The cordon area on Main Street runs from Avanti to Lunesdale Home and Gardens on the opposite side of the street. For your own safety no members of the public can go beyond the cordon area, there are still a number of structurally unsafe buildings and heavy machinery operating in the area.

*A Go Fund Me page has been set up by Lunesdale Hall (Institute) charitable trust working with Kirkby Lonsdale Community Recovery Partnership and Cumbria Community Foundation. Anyone wishing to donate can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kirkby-lonsdale-fire-disaster-impact-support-fund

*The Community Recovery Partnership is encouraging people to support the businesses that are open in the town, and issuing a reminder about the many beautiful walks and open spaces in the area.

*Bus services are running as normal.

*Parking in Westmorland and Furness Council-run car parks – New Road 1, New Road 2 and Market Square – will be free to use until the end of December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Events by Shop Small is showcasing 35 Kirkby Lonsdale businesses impacted by the fire and Christmas Market stall holders affected by the cancellation of the event an opportunity to trade at a Late Night Shop Small event at Junction 36 Auction Mart at Crooklands next Wednesday, December 18, from 6pm to 8pm.

*The affected businesses can attend free of charge. Entry is also free for anyone wanting to go along and it would be wonderful if people could support these local businesses at this most difficult time.

*The next drop-in public meeting will take place on Friday evening in the Lunesdale Hall at 5.30pm. All welcome to hear updates and ask questions.