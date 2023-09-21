News you can trust since 1837
Colourful pictures capture the past at primary schools across Morecambe

Join us on a trip down memory lane with these pictures of Morecambe school days in years gone by.
By Debbie Butler
Published 21st Sep 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 17:04 BST

We’ve had a hunt through our archives and have come up with these 42 pictures taken at primary schools in Morecambe.

See if you recognise anyone.

Some Great Wood School children who raised more than £2,000 for the Wheel Power charity by doing a sponsored sleepwalk in pyjamas.

1. School days

Some Great Wood School children who raised more than £2,000 for the Wheel Power charity by doing a sponsored sleepwalk in pyjamas. Photo: Nigel Slater

Annette Smith and Roger Gittings of Morecambe Bay Foodbank and Torrisholme school pupils doing a reverse advent calendar for Christmas.

2. School days

Annette Smith and Roger Gittings of Morecambe Bay Foodbank and Torrisholme school pupils doing a reverse advent calendar for Christmas. Photo: Neil Cross

Celebrating the Jubilee and complete with crown, children from Lancaster Road School, (front kneeling) Charla Dixon, Jason Statter and Natalie Wilson and standing, from left, Miles Davis, Camden Bannon, Tom Lawton, Sinead Armistead and Dorian Terlecki.

3. School days

Celebrating the Jubilee and complete with crown, children from Lancaster Road School, (front kneeling) Charla Dixon, Jason Statter and Natalie Wilson and standing, from left, Miles Davis, Camden Bannon, Tom Lawton, Sinead Armistead and Dorian Terlecki. Photo: Nigel Slater

Westgate school celebrate their Beacon Status award.

4. School days

Westgate school celebrate their Beacon Status award. Photo: Mark Harrison

