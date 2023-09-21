Colourful pictures capture the past at primary schools across Morecambe

Join us on a trip down memory lane with these pictures of Morecambe school days in years gone by.
We’ve had a hunt through our archives and have come up with these 42 pictures taken at primary schools in Morecambe.
See if you recognise anyone.
1. School days
Some Great Wood School children who raised more than £2,000 for the Wheel Power charity by doing a sponsored sleepwalk in pyjamas. Photo: Nigel Slater
2. School days
Annette Smith and Roger Gittings of Morecambe Bay Foodbank and Torrisholme school pupils doing a reverse advent calendar for Christmas. Photo: Neil Cross
3. School days
Celebrating the Jubilee and complete with crown, children from Lancaster Road School, (front kneeling) Charla Dixon, Jason Statter and Natalie Wilson and standing, from left, Miles Davis, Camden Bannon, Tom Lawton, Sinead Armistead and Dorian Terlecki. Photo: Nigel Slater
4. School days
Westgate school celebrate their Beacon Status award. Photo: Mark Harrison